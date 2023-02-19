SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,671 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Telefónica by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.09 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

