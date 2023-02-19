SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

AEG stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

