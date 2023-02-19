SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth about $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth approximately $13,753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.58 million. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

