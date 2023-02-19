SVB Wealth LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,797 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 110.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 97,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 211.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,778 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.91 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

