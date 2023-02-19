SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,712 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,085 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,983,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 475,999 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 90,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Shares of DB opened at $12.72 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.