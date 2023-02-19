SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nomura by 2,292.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nomura by 41.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nomura by 8.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

