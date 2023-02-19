Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123,459,264 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,648 shares of company stock valued at $162,615. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

