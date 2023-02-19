Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 137,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 81,192 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

TCBI opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $330,817 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.