The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Macerich by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macerich Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Macerich stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading

