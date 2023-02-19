Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,719 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

