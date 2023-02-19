TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $285,510.50 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.4 %
TMDX stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21.
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Further Reading
