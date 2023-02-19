TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $285,510.50 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.4 %

TMDX stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

