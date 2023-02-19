Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,154,000 after acquiring an additional 108,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

TNL opened at $42.12 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also

