Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.