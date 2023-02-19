Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $453.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.