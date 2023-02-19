Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,711.2% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 174,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 145.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 120,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.