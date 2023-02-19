Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

