Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 99.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $860,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 324,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UBA stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

