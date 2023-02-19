Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a PE ratio of -362.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,550 shares of company stock worth $6,597,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

