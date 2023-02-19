Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $1.42 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,099.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

