Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,886 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

VRT stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -267.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

