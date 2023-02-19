Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

