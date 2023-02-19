Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,434,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 324,801 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vontier by 233.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 773,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 541,589 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 93.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.2 %

VNT stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.