W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

