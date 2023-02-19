Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

