Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 1,997 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,938.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

