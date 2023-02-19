Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 112,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Whole Earth Brands Profile

FREE opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 0.47. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.