Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,550 shares of company stock worth $6,597,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

