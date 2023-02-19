Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.