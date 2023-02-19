Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,630 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after acquiring an additional 494,150 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,594,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,518,000 after acquiring an additional 392,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,116,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.34 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

