Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 417,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 239,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 678,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876 in the last 90 days. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global Stock Down 2.4 %

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.55. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.