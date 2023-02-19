Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $727,969.08 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $157,902.16.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 13.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

