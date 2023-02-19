Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,186 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.