Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,186 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

BHF stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

