Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,445 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. King Wealth bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

AGI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

