Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,769 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $179,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

