Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,914 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

ESI stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

