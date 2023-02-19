Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 351 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 6.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Progyny by 321.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $226,632.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,472 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

