Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 395 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 726,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,815,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

