Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,093 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

