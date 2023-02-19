Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 625 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HLI opened at $99.17 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

