Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Maximus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Maximus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maximus Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

