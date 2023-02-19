Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Hecla Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.28%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

