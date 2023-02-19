Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JOYY were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,952,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 1,179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 161,228 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Price Performance

JOYY stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Articles

