Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 368 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

