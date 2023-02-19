Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,097 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.9 %

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.44%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.