Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,706 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

