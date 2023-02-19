Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 46.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $271,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2,482.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $43.17 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

