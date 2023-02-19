Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 16.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 29.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

