Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.53.

NYSE:SAM opened at $329.04 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.99 and a 200-day moving average of $358.48.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

