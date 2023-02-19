Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth $121,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PVH by 728.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 926,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 7,668.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 421,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $21,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Wedbush raised their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PVH Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

