Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,374. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

